Bell will not start Saturday against San Diego, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Bell has hit much better over his last 24 games, posting a .309/.385/.506 slash line over that stretch while striking out just 12.1 percent of the time, a big improvement on his .215/.273/.413 line and 26.7 percent strikeout rate over his first 50 contests. He'll sit in favor of Ryan Zimmerman on Saturday, but his recent work in the outfield indicates that the Nationals could be looking for a way to get both in the lineup at the same time at some point in the second half.