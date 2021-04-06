Bell was not on the field for the Nationals' workout Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Eleven players in total are reported to be in quarantine for the Nats due to positive COVID-19 tests or being designated a close contact, and Bell's absence from the workout suggests he's probably in one of those groups. If he's one of the latter, he could still be cleared to play in time for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, but assuming Bell isn't in the lineup Ryan Zimmerman would get the nod at first base against southpaw Drew Smyly.