Nationals' Josh Bell: Not starting evening game
RotoWire Staff
Bell will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Bell went 0-for-3 in the first game of the day. Ryan Zimmerman will take over at first base in the nightcap.
