Bell is starting Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Bell will join the Nationals' lineup for the first time after he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday. He'll bat fourth and start at first base for the series opener against the Cardinals. Bell should fill the strong side of a platoon at first base going forward while Ryan Zimmerman mainly starts against left-handed pitchers.
