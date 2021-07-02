site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Bell: On bench versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Bell is out of the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Bell will take a seat Friday with southpaw Julio Urias pitching for Los Angeles. Ryan Zimmerman will start at first base and bat cleanup in his place.
