Nationals' Josh Bell: On bench versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bell is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Bell has an .887 OPS through 13 games in June and will take a seat Friday with lefty Joey Lucchesi pitching for New York. Ryan Zimmerman will start at first base in his place.
