Bell went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Dodgers.

Bell put Washington on the board in the top of the first inning, when he grounded out to third base to score Victor Robles. He added an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly, giving him his 13th multi-RBI game of the season. Bell will remain in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, manning first base and batting cleanup.