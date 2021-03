Bell went 1-for-3 with a home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The switch hitting slugger took Jake Odorizzi deep as part of a five-run first inning for the Nats. Bell has been locked in at the plate and is now hitting .385 (15-for-39) with five doubles and a team-leading five homers this spring, and if he can carry that momentum forward into the regular season, a repeat of his massive 2019 first half could be in the cards.