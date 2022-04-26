Bell (hamstring) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Bell was held out of Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Giants after tweaking his right hamstring in Saturday's game, but the day out of the lineup plus Monday's off day evidently provided enough time for him to heal up from the injury. The Nationals could look to use Bell as a designated hitter at some point the next few days to get him off his feet, but he otherwise looks like he'll be in store for a full slate of at-bats during the Nationals' six-game week.