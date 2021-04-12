The Nationals reinstated Bell from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
One of 11 Nationals placed on the COVID-19 IL ahead of Opening Day, Bell will be ready to debut for Washington after completing a mandatory quarantine and passing all phases of MLB's health and safety protocol. Washington has yet to release a lineup for Monday's series opener in St. Louis, but Bell will presumably start at first base in place of Ryan Zimmerman, who had been serving as the team's primary option at the position for the first week of the season. Bell should fill the strong side of a platoon at first base, while the right-handed Zimmerman draws most of the starts versus lefty pitching.