Bell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.
Bell finally opened up the scoring in the sixth when took a first-pitch hanging curveball over the wall in right to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. Despite hitting his first home run as a National, Bell has struggled mightily in his first week back since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. The 28-year-old is slashing just .143/.242/.321 and has only four hits and has struck out at least once in all eight games so far.
