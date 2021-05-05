site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Bell: Sitting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Bell isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Bell will retreat to the bench with southpaw Max Fried on the mound for Atlanta. Ryan Zimmerman will start at first base and bat third.
