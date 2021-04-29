Bell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.
He capped the scoring on the night with a fifth-inning blast off Ty Tice. Bell has struggled to find his timing at the plate to begin the season, and Wednesday's homer -- only his second of the year -- snapped an 0-for-15 skid.
