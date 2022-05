Bell went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

The first baseman hadn't homered in 17 games prior to crushing a German Marquez fastball the other way in the third inning Tuesday, but Bell has been extremely productive despite the lack of over-the-fence power. He's reeled off three multi-hit performances over the last four games, and in 24 contests on the season he's slashing .366/.464/.549 with three homers, 16 runs and 18 RBI.