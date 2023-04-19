Gray (0-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Gray pitched well Tuesday, allowing just one run while scattering four hits and four walks. However, he'd fall to 0-4 as the Nationals' bats were stymied in a 1-0 loss. The 25-year-old Gray has been solid since allowing five runs in his first start of the year, allowing three runs over his last 16.2 innings. He has a 3.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB through 21.2 innings.