Gray (8-12) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Gray allowed just one run on the afternoon despite allowing the leadoff man to reach in three of the five innings in which he appeared. The right-hander was also gifted with plenty of run support early, helping him cruise to his eighth win of the season and his first since July 22. Gray came into the game having lost each of his last four decisions (spanning seven starts) but he's now allowed three runs or fewer in three consecutive outings.