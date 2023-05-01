Gray (2-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out six.

Gray was tagged for five runs in his first start of the year, but he's been excellent since, allowing two runs or fewer in his last five outings. His ERA is down to 2.67 with a 1.28 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB. Gray's been able to limit hard contact this year, lowering his ground ball rate from 34% last season to 45% through his first 33.2 innings this year. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week in Arizona.