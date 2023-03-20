Gray threw 82 pitches on a back field Thursday in order to work on his changeup rather than worrying about game results, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander has looked good over three Grapefruit League starts, posting a 6:1 K:BB through 6.1 and, perhaps more importantly, not giving up a home run, and Thursday's outing under controlled conditions indicates he's stretched out enough for the beginning of the regular season. Gray is still only 25 years old, and while his big-league numbers so far have been marred by his inability to keep the ball in the park, he still has plenty of upside. Adding a viable changeup to his arsenal might both improve his strikeout numbers and help him reduce his homers.