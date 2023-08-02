Gray (7-9) took the loss Tuesday versus Milwaukee after he gave up five runs on four hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander limited the Brewers to a single run through three frames but was unable to get through the fourth after he allowed four runs on two hits, three walks and a stolen base. The brief outing is Gray's shortest of the campaign and ended a string of 10 straight starts of at least five innings. It'ss also the third consecutive start and the 12th time this season he's issued at least three free passes, raising his BB/9 to 4.2.