Gray and the Nationals won't play the Diamondbacks on Thursday after the game was postponed due to hazardous air quality in Washington.

Canadian wildfires continue to spill smoke and haze over parts of the East Coast. Thursday's game will be made up June 22, which had been a shared off day for the Nationals and Diamondbacks. Gray is now lined up to take the ball for the Nationals in Friday's series opener at Atlanta. Meanwhile, MacKenzie Gore will pitch Saturday and Trevor Williams will take the hill Sunday.