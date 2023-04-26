Gray (1-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk over six innings against the Mets. He struck out nine.

Gray dominated the Mets on Tuesday, fanning nine batters over six scoreless innings. He was rewarded for his efforts, picking up his first win of the 2022-23 campaign after taking a loss in each of his first four starts. Gray has been adequately filling the role of Washington's top arm, with a 2.93 ERA and 8.13 K/9 on the season while having allowed four runs in his last 22.2 innings.