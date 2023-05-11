Gray (3-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over seven innings during an 11-6 victory over the Giants. He struck out three.

Gray allowed two or fewer runs for the sixth time over his first eight starts and completed a season-high seven innings en route to his third win in his last four appearances. Since giving up five earned runs (three home runs) in his first outing of the year, the right-hander has surrendered just 10 runs over his past 40.2 innings (2.24 ERA). The only concern so far for Gray has been his walks. He's surrendered at least one free pass in all eight of his starts, including multiple walks six times.