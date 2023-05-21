Gray (4-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and six walks over five innings during a 6-4 win over Detroit. He struck out two.

Gray had allowed multiple walks in seven of his first nine starts this year, but his six free passes Sunday were a season high. He tied his season low with five completed innings but still earned the win thanks to an early lead. Gray's ERA has dropped to 2.65, but his 47:28 K:BB over 57.2 innings is becoming a bit worrisome. Either way, the right-hander remains locked in at the top of the Nationals' rotation and is projected to pitch again in Kansas City next weekend.