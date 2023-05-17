Gray did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks over seven innings against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Gray allowed a pair of runs in the second inning before blanking the Marlins over his final five frames, completing seven innings in a second consecutive start. Gray has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his nine outings this season. The 25-year-old right-hander has had a breakout start to the season -- he's 3-5 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB through 41.2 innings.