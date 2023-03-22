Gray gave up four hits over six scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander has put together a very encouraging spring, allowing only one run -- and zero home runs -- across 12.1 innings with an 11:1 K:BB. Gray has the talent to put together a breakout campaign in 2023 if he's able to keep the ball in the park consistently.