Gray gave up four hits over six scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out five without walking a batter.
The right-hander has put together a very encouraging spring, allowing only one run -- and zero home runs -- across 12.1 innings with an 11:1 K:BB. Gray has the talent to put together a breakout campaign in 2023 if he's able to keep the ball in the park consistently.
More News
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Gets stretched out on back field•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Looking good to start spring•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Adding cutter to mix•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: No more starts this season•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Falls to Marlins•