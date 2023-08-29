Gray (7-11) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over two innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

After working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Gray gave up four runs on three hits and two walks in the second. He'd ultimately need 63 pitches to record just six outs in the loss. It's been a tough stretch for Gray, who's struggled to an 8.84 ERA over his last five outings (19.1 innings). Overall, his ERA is up to 4.05 with a 1.48 WHIP and 120:71 K:BB across 26 starts (137.2 innings) this season. Gray will look to rebound in his next outing, currently lined up for this weekend against Miami.