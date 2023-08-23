Gray didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and five walks over six innings in a 2-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out four.
Despite walking five, Gray held the Yankees to just one run on a Ben Rortvedt solo homer as he logged his first quality start since July 27. It was an impressive outing from the 25-year-old right-hander, who had struggled to an 11.12 ERA in his previous three outings. Overall, Gray's 7-10 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 118:67 K:BB across 25 starts (135.2 innings) this season. He's currently in line to face the Blue Jays on the road in his next outing.
