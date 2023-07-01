Gray (6-6) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 2-1 win over the Phillies. He struck out eight.

After allowing at least four runs in three of four appearances, Gray has found his groove again, giving up just one run over his last two starts (11.1 innings). The right-hander's eight strikeouts were his most since notching a season-high nine against the Mets on April 25. Overall, Gray sports a 3.30 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 86:43 K:BB across 95.1 innings, and he remains entrenched atop Washington's rotation. His next start is lined up for a home matchup against the Reds.