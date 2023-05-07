Finnegan (1-2) took the loss and blew the save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over one-third of an inning.

Washington mounted an impressive ninth-inning comeback Saturday, scoring five runs in the top of the frame to take a 7-6 lead. However, Finnegan couldn't close the door on Arizona, serving up a leadoff homer to Lourdes Gurriel and retiring just one batter before the winning run crossed the plate. Finnegan's problems were largely due to his lack of control -- he threw just eight of 17 pitches for strikes and walked three batters (one intentionally), with the final blow being a walkoff free pass issued to Pavin Smith. The outing lifted Finnegan's season ERA to an ugly 6.75, though he likely has some cushion as the team's closer since he has converted seven of nine opportunities on the campaign. The right-hander has had two bad blow-ups this season (including Saturday's), but in his other 13 appearances he's posted a 2.13 ERA over 12.2 frames.