Finnegan didn't allow a hit or walk and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against Atlanta.

Finnegan effectively protected a one-run lead to tally his 11th save of the season. After some significant struggles earlier in September, Finnegan has allowed only one earned run across his last five appearances while maintaining an 8:0 K:BB. Though his success in the role has been inconsistent, Finnegan appears to be locked in as the Nationals' closer.