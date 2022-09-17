Finnegan gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.

He tossed only seven of 12 pitches for strikes and didn't fan a batter, but three groundballs to the left side of the infield got the job done. Finnegan has had a couple meltdowns recently, but since taking over as Washington's closer after the All-Star break, he has a palatable 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 22 innings while converting eight of nine save chances.