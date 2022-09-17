Finnegan gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.
He tossed only seven of 12 pitches for strikes and didn't fan a batter, but three groundballs to the left side of the infield got the job done. Finnegan has had a couple meltdowns recently, but since taking over as Washington's closer after the All-Star break, he has a palatable 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 22 innings while converting eight of nine save chances.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Melts down in non-save situation•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Notches eighth save•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Collects fifth win•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Sharp in seventh save•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Records shaky save•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Collects fifth save•