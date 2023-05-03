Finnegan gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Cubs.

The right-hander got rocked early this season, but he's settled down since. Finnegan has converted five straight save chances and been scored upon only once in his last nine appearances, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 8.2 innings over that stretch. His numbers on the year still look shaky, but with the Nats' offense not capable of running up the score on many opponents and likely to produce narrow wins when the team does manage to come out on top, Finnegan's fantasy value could be underrated right now.