Finnegan saved Saturday's 7-6 win against the Cardinals, recording the final five outs in order. He failed to notch a strikeout.

Finnegan entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning with Washington up 7-5 and surrendered a Paul DeJong sacrifice fly to cut the lead to one run, but followed that up by inducing four straight unproductive outs to lock down his third save in as many appearances. The 30-year-old navigated five outs on just 16 pitches, though he's recorded only one strikeout over his last 4.1 innings. Since taking on a larger role in July, Finnegan has allowed two runs and six baserunners with eight strikeouts in 11 innings across nine appearances.