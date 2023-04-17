Finnegan picked up the save Sunday against the Guardians, allowing just one hit while recording a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Finnegan recorded his third save of the season Sunday, allowing just a two-out infield single to Myles Straw before punching out Steven Kwan to end the game. Finnegan has now thrown four consecutive scoreless innings, logging four strikeouts, two hits and one walk in that span. He seems to have a solid grasp on the closer job in Washington, though save opportunities may be hard to come by. The 31-year-old Finnegan lowers his ERA to 9.95 with a 1.89 WHIP through 6.1 innings.