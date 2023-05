Finnegan struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Padres.

The right-hander's numbers on the season remain ugly, but Finnegan has been fairly reliable since a bumpy beginning to 2023. He's been scored upon in only three of his last 17 appearances, posting a 1.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 16.2 innings over that stretch while converting nine of 10 save chances.