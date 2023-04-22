Finnegan picked up the save Friday against the Twins. He didn't allow a run on one hit and one walk in one inning.

Finnegan allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach. But a soft line out and a double play gave the right hander his fourth save of the season. Finnegan allowed seven runs in his first three outings of the season. He has rebounded by not allowing a run over his last five innings, lowering his ERA to 8.59.