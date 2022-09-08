Finnegan (5-3) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals.

With a four-run lead, manager Davey Martinez elected to bring Finnegan in for a non-save situation. The move backfired spectacularly, as the Cardinals rallied for five runs and a walkoff win. This ended Finnegan's 9.1-inning scoreless streak, which dated back to Aug. 13, though he hadn't pitched since Sept. 1 entering this appearance. The meltdown raised his ERA to 3.79 with a 1.23 WHIP and 57:21 K:BB through 54.2 innings. He's added eight saves and 13 holds this year, and it's unlikely one blunder will see Finnegan removed from a high-leverage role.