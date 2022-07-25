Finnegan pitched 1.2 perfect innings to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Finnegan entered the contest with one out in the eighth inning and promptly got Christian Walker to ground into a double play. In the ninth, Finnegan retired the side without trouble to protect the one-run lead again. The right-hander is the Nationals' preferred closer with Tanner Rainey (elbow) and Sean Doolittle (elbow) both out for the year. Finnegan has allowed two runs in 8.1 innings in July and sports a 3.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB through 38.1 innings. He's picked up two saves, 12 holds, three blown saves and a 2-2 record. While he's got the backing of manager Dave Martinez, the Nationals' major-league worst 32-65 record is likely to make save chances hard to come by for any reliever on the team.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Misses out on save chance•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Stepping in as closer•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Picks up first save•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Racks up fifth hold•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Shakes off finger injury•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Dealing with cut on finger•