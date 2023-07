Finnegan gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 14th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Rockies.

The right-hander has gone 3-for-3 in converting save chances since Hunter Harvey (elbow) landed on the injured list. Finnegan's 3.16 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB through 42.2 innings on the season aren't elite, but he could still be of interest to a contender looking for set-up help as the trade deadline approaches.