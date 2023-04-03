Finnegan worked a clean ninth inning to earn a save against Atlanta on Sunday.
Finnegan was given the save opportunity after coughing up two runs in a non-save situation during his first appearance of the season. He needed just eight pitches to quickly finish off the 4-1 victory. The 31-year-old picked up 11 saves in 15 chances last season and looks to be the team's main ninth-inning arm once again.
