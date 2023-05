Finnegan struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his ninth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Tigers.

The right-hander fired eight of 10 pitches for strikes as he breezed through the final frame. Finnegan has a rough start to the season, but since getting stung for eight runs in his first three appearances, the 31-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 15:6 K:BB over his last 14 innings -- albeit with a 1.50 WHIP that suggests he's been more lucky than good.