Finnegan worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save Friday versus the Giants.

Finnegan needed only nine pitches to retire Michael Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey in 1-2-3 fashion and ice a 5-3 victory for the Nationals. It was his 13th save of the year and he lowered his season ERA to 3.24 in the process. Finnegan is under team control through 2025, but he's likely to be a hot name on the trade market as the Aug. 1 deadline approaches.