Finnegan (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits over one inning. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The Nationals' nominal closer was brought into the game in the seventh inning after Erasmo Ramirez gave up three straight singles to begin the frame, but Finnegan couldn't do much to stem the tide and allowed Chicago to take a 5-4 lead before getting the final out. The blown save was officially Finnegan's fourth of the year, but he got credit for the win when Washington struck back for two runs in the top of the eighth. He hasn't seen work in the ninth inning in any of his three August appearances, and if manager Dave Martinez is shifting Finnegan into a high-leverage fireman role, there could be more saves up for grabs with the Nats -- Carl Edwards recorded his first of the year Tuesday, and other arms like Steve Cishek or Hunter Harvey could factor into the mix as well.