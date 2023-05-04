Finnegan (1-1) earned the win Thursday against the Cubs after he allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

Finnegan entered for the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 3-3 and gave up a walk and a double to Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, respectively, to start the frame, but the righty retired the next three batters to preserve the tie. Alex Call then led off the bottom of the frame with a walkoff home run. Finnegan pitched each of the past three days -- notching two saves in addition to Thursday's win -- so he may not be available for Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks. Carl Edwards and Mason Thompson are likely the next men up should a save chance arise Friday, since Hunter Harvey also pitched the past three days.