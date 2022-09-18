Finnegan picked up the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Marlins, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out three and walking none over one inning.

Finnegan was lights out Saturday, tossing 9 of 14 pitches for strikes to earn the save. Finnegan now has saves in back-to-back appearances after prior five appearances resulted in a mix of losses, no-decisions and a hold. Finnegan has not allowed a run or a walk in his last three appearances and has allowed only one hit during that span. His season ERA now sits at 3.77.