Finnegan struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Wednesday to record his fifth hold of the season in an extra-inning win over the Marlins.

While the right-hander did his job in a setup role, closer Tanner Rainey didn't, coughing up a run that sent the game to extras. Rainey has been tagged for runs in three straight appearances and blown two straight save chances, and if he continues to stumble, Finnegan could get another look in the ninth inning after he rung up 11 saves in 2021. The 30-year-old has had a couple shaky spells himself this season, but he carries a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and career bests in strikeout rate (28.1 percent) and walk rate (8.8 percent) through 14.1 innings.