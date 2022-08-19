Finnegan registered a save against the Padres on Thursday, walking two batters and notching one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Finnegan threw only seven of 19 pitches for strikes and walked two of the first three batters he faced, but he was able to escape with the save after inducing a game-ending double play. Carl Edwards Jr., who has picked up a pair of saves recently, looked better in the contest (he tossed a perfect frame and notched the win), but Finnegan is probably still the favorite for closing opportunities for now. He's gone 5-for-6 in save chances since the All-Star break.