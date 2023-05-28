Finnegan picked up the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over Kansas City, allowing one hit over a scoreless ninth inning. He recorded two strikeouts and didn't issue a walk.

After allowing a one-out single to Nicky Lopez, Finnegan struck out Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino to end the game. The right-hander is now 11-for-13 in save opportunities this season and appears to have separated himself from Hunter Harvey, who's just 2-for-6 as a closer. Across 11 May appearances, Finnegan has six saves while sporting a 1.64 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB, but his overall ERA (4.29) is still marred but a five-run outing versus Tampa Bay on April 4.