Finnegan picked up the save in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Angels, striking out one across a perfect ninth inning.
Finnegan came on in the ninth with a two-run lead and retired Jake Lamb and Taylor Ward before striking out Mike Trout to end the game. After allowing five runs in a blown save last week versus Tampa Bay, Finnegan has posted three straight scoreless outings and has a strikeout in each one of those contests.
