Finnegan picked up the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Cubs, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he gave up two hits, zero walks and didn't record a strikeout.

Finnegan allowed back-to-back singles to lead off the ninth, but he was able to secure his seventh save after inducing a double-play. It was the second night in a row the right-hander was called upon to shut down the Cubs, and he's now converted six consecutive chances after giving up five runs versus Tampa Bay on April 4. Overall the numbers still don't look pretty (6.00 ERA and 1.58 WHIP), but Finnegan has allowed just one run over his past 10 outings (9.2 innings) and holds a 10:2 K:BB during that stretch.